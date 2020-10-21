Go to the main site
    Kyrgyzstan sets date for repeat parliamentary elections

    21 October 2020, 12:40

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Repeat elections to the Jogorku Kenesh (Kyrgyz Parliament) will be held on Dec. 20, the press service of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan said, Kabar reports.

    The decision was made today at a meeting of CEC members.

    After Oct. 4 parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan, some political parties, who lost the elections, organized protests on Monday demanding to annul the election results. As a result of clashes between police and protesters 1 (man, 19) died, over 1000 people injured.

    Kyrgyzstan’s CEC annulled on Oct. 6 results of the elections.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kyrgyzstan Elections
