Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Kyrgyzstan sets date for repeat parliamentary elections

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
21 October 2020, 12:40
Kyrgyzstan sets date for repeat parliamentary elections

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Repeat elections to the Jogorku Kenesh (Kyrgyz Parliament) will be held on Dec. 20, the press service of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan said, Kabar reports.

The decision was made today at a meeting of CEC members.

After Oct. 4 parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan, some political parties, who lost the elections, organized protests on Monday demanding to annul the election results. As a result of clashes between police and protesters 1 (man, 19) died, over 1000 people injured.

Kyrgyzstan’s CEC annulled on Oct. 6 results of the elections.


Kyrgyzstan    Elections  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed