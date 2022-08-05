Go to the main site
    • Kyrgyzstan sees 11% decrease in traffic accidents number this year

    5 August 2022 21:45

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The number of accidents in Kyrgyzstan decreased by 11% this year, the National Statistics Committee of the republic reported, Kabar reports.

    The Main Directorate for Road Safety of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Internal Affairs said that in January-June this year, 3 thousand traffic accidents were recorded on the territory of the country.

    This figure is 11% down compared to the same period last year.

    The biggest number of accidents were registered in Bishkek (44%), Chui (about 20%) and Osh Oblast (about 9%).

    «4,629 people injured in traffic accidents, which is 8.7% less compared to January-June 2021, 248 people died, or 24.6% less,» the report said.


