5 August 2022 21:45

Kyrgyzstan sees 11% decrease in traffic accidents number this year

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The number of accidents in Kyrgyzstan decreased by 11% this year, the National Statistics Committee of the republic reported, Kabar reports.

The Main Directorate for Road Safety of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Internal Affairs said that in January-June this year, 3 thousand traffic accidents were recorded on the territory of the country.

This figure is 11% down compared to the same period last year.

The biggest number of accidents were registered in Bishkek (44%), Chui (about 20%) and Osh Oblast (about 9%).

«4,629 people injured in traffic accidents, which is 8.7% less compared to January-June 2021, 248 people died, or 24.6% less,» the report said.

















Фото: en.kabar.kg