Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kyrgyzstan sees 11% decrease in traffic accidents number this year
5 August 2022 21:45

Kyrgyzstan sees 11% decrease in traffic accidents number this year

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The number of accidents in Kyrgyzstan decreased by 11% this year, the National Statistics Committee of the republic reported, Kabar reports.

The Main Directorate for Road Safety of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Internal Affairs said that in January-June this year, 3 thousand traffic accidents were recorded on the territory of the country.

This figure is 11% down compared to the same period last year.

The biggest number of accidents were registered in Bishkek (44%), Chui (about 20%) and Osh Oblast (about 9%).

«4,629 people injured in traffic accidents, which is 8.7% less compared to January-June 2021, 248 people died, or 24.6% less,» the report said.






Фото: en.kabar.kg

Related news
COVID-19 morbidity declines in Kyrgyzstan
CSTO joint exercise ‘Cobalt-2022’ starts in Issyk-Kul Oblast
Over 1 thsd coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan last week
Read also
COVID-19 morbidity declines in Kyrgyzstan
CSTO joint exercise ‘Cobalt-2022’ starts in Issyk-Kul Oblast
18 fires occurred in Kyrgyzstan in last 24 hrs
Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
Over 1 thsd coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan last week
Shock after man beats migrant to death in street in Italy
Body of Makhambet district's akim who drowned in Ural River found
Another 24 die due to rains, floods in Pakistan
Popular
1 Rains forecast in most areas of Kazakhstan Aug 5
2 797 projects included in national pool of investment projects
3 Kazakhstan expands cooperation with GCC countries
4 Kazakhstan, Moldova vow to strengthen bilateral cooperation
5 PM holds video conference with Domestic Entrepreneurs Council members

News

Archive