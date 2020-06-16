Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister resigns

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Kyrgyzstan's Prime Minister Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev has resigned, the Kyrgyz Government's press service said, Kabar.kg reports.

On May 27, PM Abylgaziev took a short-term leave not to interfere with the investigation, related to the extension and renewal of radio frequency resources and accusations made against the Government.

Earlier, the Parliament raised the issue of the sale of radio frequencies.

After that, a number of deputies demanded Abylgaziev to prove his innocence in the corruption scheme.

In his statement in connection with the resignation, Abylgaziev said that he has nothing to do with this case, and the accusations made against him have no basis.

The PM said that unfortunately, the investigation is still pending, and in today's difficult conditions, when the country confronts the threat of coronavirus infection and struggles with its consequences, the Government must work stably and enjoy the full confidence of citizens, and the situation of uncertainty interferes with the full-fledged work of the Government.

«Based on these considerations, I decided to resign from the post of prime minister of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Dear Kyrgyzstanis!

I would like to thank President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, deputies of the Jogorku Kenesh (Kyrgyz Parliament), members of the Government and all Kyrgyz people for their constant support during more than two years of my work as Prime Minister.

I believe that the Government has coped with the main tasks of ensuring macroeconomic stability and creating a backbone for further sustainable development of the economy.»

Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev, 52, was appointed Prime Minister on Apr. 20, 2018, and under his leadership the thirtieth Government of Kyrgyzstan began its work.

Currently, First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov coordinates the work of the Government.