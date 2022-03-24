Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kyrgyzstan’s population census to start on March 25

Adlet Seilkhanov
24 March 2022, 19:38
BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The most significant event of 2022 is Population and Housing Census will start tomorrow, March 25 and last till May 2, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Chairman of the Republican Census Preparatory Commission Arzybek Kozhoshev said during a press conference on Thursday, Kabar reports.

He noted that the census is conducted every 10 years.

«We were supposed to carry out the census back in 2019, but the global pandemic did not provide that opportunity,» Kozhoshev said.

Continuing, the chairman of the Republican Census Preparatory Commission said that the census is of great social, economic and political importance to the state.

«After the census we will have objective data on the age composition of the population and demographic growth. The census will also reveal the total number of adolescents, schoolchildren, students and pre-school children. This data gives a clear idea of what social facilities should be built in the regions,» Kozhoshev stressed.

The deputy chairman of the Kyrgyz Cabinet also said that KGS 321 million is allocated from the republican budget for the census.

«International organizations represented by the UN also support us. In addition, the World Bank allocated KGS 5 million for staff training and other training seminars,» he said.

Over 28 thousand census takers are involved in the census, which will be held in electronic format for the first time.


