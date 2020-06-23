Kyrgyzstan’s ex-president Atambayev sentenced to 11 years in prison

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Today, the Pervomaiskiy District Court of Bishkek held its last session on the criminal case against former President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev.

Former Head of the Judicial Reform and Legality Department of the President’s Office Indira Dzholdubayeva, Former Head of the National Hematology Center Abduhalim Raimzhanov and Former Advisor to chairman of the State Service for Punishments Execution also charged with corruption offences.

Thus, Kyrgyzstan’s ex-President Almazbek Atambayev was found guilty and sentenced to 11 years 2 months with deprivation of all state awards and confiscation of property.

The trial was held without the participation of Atambayev.

Earlier, the Kyrgyz Parliament created a special commission on the issue of bringing charges against Atambayev to deprive him of the status of ex-president.

The commission concluded Atambayev was involved in number of crimes.

In particular, in corruption schemes in the modernization of the Bishkek thermal power station, the illegal release of criminal authority Aziz Batukayev, corruption in the purchase of coal for the capital's TPS, unlawful obtaining of land for building his residential house in the village of Koi-Tash and money laundering.

Thus, on the fact of release of Batukayev, the commission’s report concludes that on behalf of Atambayev the illegal release of the latter was organized.

On Aug. 3, 2006, Chechen criminal Aziz Batukayev was sentenced to 16 years' and 8 months' imprisonment for a number of grave and particularly grave crimes.

According to the investigators, despite the fact that Batukayev is the leader of an organized criminal group with the status of «kingpin», Atambayev instructed Chairman of Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security (SSNS) Shamil Atakhanov (later appointed deputy prime minister) to develop a plan for his illegal release from prison under any pretext.

In order to execute the criminal plan, Atakhanov previously organized informal meetings with heads of the above state bodies, where he voiced demands that all necessary measures should be taken to release Batukayev from prison, and for his subsequent departure from Kyrgyzstan under the pretext of serious illness, and that all these actions were agreed with Atambayev personally.

On Aug. 8, 2019, the law enforcement agencies detained Atambayev in his house in the village of Koi-Tash, he was taken to the pre-trial SSNS detention center.

Atambayev, 63 now, served as President of Kyrgyzstan from Dec. 1, 2011 to Nov. 24, 2017.

Source: KABAR NEWS