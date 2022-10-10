Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Kyrgyzstan reports 90 COVID-19 cases in one week

    10 October 2022, 20:19

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - From October 4 to October 10, 90 COVID-19 cases were registered in Kyrgyzstan. 10 of them hospitalized, 80 receive treatment at home, the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance said, Kabar reports.

    Todate, all regions are in the green zone. The effective reproductive number for the last week is less than 1, which indicates a decline in the incidence.

    For 9 months and 8 days of 2022, a total of 21,502 COVID-19 cases were registered.


    Photo: en.kabar.kg
    Coronavirus Kyrgyzstan COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Malaysia reports 4,621 new COVID-19 infections, 1 more death
    Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 45 in Kazakhstan
    Malaysia reports 4,360 new COVID-19 infections, 1 new death
    COVID: 411 more deaths in week, drop in positives
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    2 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
    3 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
    4 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital
    5 Kazakh President and Hungary’s PM hold talks