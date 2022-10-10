10 October 2022, 20:19

Kyrgyzstan reports 90 COVID-19 cases in one week

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - From October 4 to October 10, 90 COVID-19 cases were registered in Kyrgyzstan. 10 of them hospitalized, 80 receive treatment at home, the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance said, Kabar reports.

Todate, all regions are in the green zone. The effective reproductive number for the last week is less than 1, which indicates a decline in the incidence.

For 9 months and 8 days of 2022, a total of 21,502 COVID-19 cases were registered.

Photo: en.kabar.kg