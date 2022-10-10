Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
Kyrgyzstan reports 90 COVID-19 cases in one week
10 October 2022, 20:19

Kyrgyzstan reports 90 COVID-19 cases in one week

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - From October 4 to October 10, 90 COVID-19 cases were registered in Kyrgyzstan. 10 of them hospitalized, 80 receive treatment at home, the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance said, Kabar reports.

Todate, all regions are in the green zone. The effective reproductive number for the last week is less than 1, which indicates a decline in the incidence.

For 9 months and 8 days of 2022, a total of 21,502 COVID-19 cases were registered.


Photo: en.kabar.kg


Related news
Malaysia reports 4,621 new COVID-19 infections, 1 more death
Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 45 in Kazakhstan
Malaysia reports 4,360 new COVID-19 infections, 1 new death
Read also
50 new coronavirus cases reported in Kazakhstan in 24h
725 Kazakhstanis treated for coronavirus and COVID pneumonia
Over 60 coronavirus and COVID pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases continue on-week growth
Almaty reports reduction in maternal mortality
7 tons of personal protective equipment brought by UNICEF to Kazakhstan healthcare facilities
66 Kazakhstanis test positive for coronavirus, 6 diagnosed with COVID pneumonia
Omicron subvariant BQ.1 detected in Rio de Janeiro
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
2 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
3 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
4 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital
5 Kazakh President and Hungary’s PM hold talks

News

Archive