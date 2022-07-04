Go to the main site
    Kyrgyzstan reports 48 coronavirus cases during week

    4 July 2022, 18:15

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - 48 cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in Kyrgyzstan during a week from June 27 to July 3, Kabar reports.

    Of these, 3 people were hospitalized, their condition is of medium severity, Kabar News Agency has learnt from the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance

    Of the reported cases, nine were imported from Russia, Turkey, Uzbekistan and the United States. No COVID-19 cases were registered in other regions.

    From June 27 to July 3, 19 more cases were registered compared to the previous week.


