Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Kyrgyzstan reports 48 coronavirus cases during week

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
4 July 2022, 18:15
Kyrgyzstan reports 48 coronavirus cases during week

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - 48 cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in Kyrgyzstan during a week from June 27 to July 3, Kabar reports.

Of these, 3 people were hospitalized, their condition is of medium severity, Kabar News Agency has learnt from the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance

Of the reported cases, nine were imported from Russia, Turkey, Uzbekistan and the United States. No COVID-19 cases were registered in other regions.

From June 27 to July 3, 19 more cases were registered compared to the previous week.


Photo: en.kabar.kg


Coronavirus   Kyrgyzstan    World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed