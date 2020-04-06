Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Kyrgyzstan reports 216 coronavirus cases

    6 April 2020, 12:10

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - In Kyrgyzstan, two patients who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 coronavirus infection have died, Health Minister Sabirzhan Abdikarimov said at a news briefing.

    According to him, they were in serious condition in the hospital.

    «A total of 202 patients are currently being treated in the hospital, five of whom are in a stable serious condition, two of whom are on a ventilator, and three more on oxygen,» Abdikarimov added.

    The first death related to coronavirus was registered in Kyrgyzstan on Apr.2. The patient died at the age of 61 at the Nookat Regional Hospital of Osh Oblast. He had serious concomitant diseases.

    A biological death of second 80-year-old patient with confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 occured on Apr. 4, 2020 in Nookat Regional Hospital of Osh Oblast, Kazinform refers to KABAR.

    As of Apr.6, coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan have reached 216.

    19 citizens have been cured and discharged from hospitals. Another 23 people are preparing to be discharged; their results are negative.

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Coronavirus Central Asia Kyrgyzstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski
    Kazakhstan aims to become major digital hub in Eurasia – President
    Kazakhstan's role is to promote a more equilibrate socioeconomic situation in Central Asia – Tiberio Graziani
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    3 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays