Kyrgyzstan reports 216 coronavirus cases

6 April 2020, 12:10
BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - In Kyrgyzstan, two patients who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 coronavirus infection have died, Health Minister Sabirzhan Abdikarimov said at a news briefing.

According to him, they were in serious condition in the hospital.

«A total of 202 patients are currently being treated in the hospital, five of whom are in a stable serious condition, two of whom are on a ventilator, and three more on oxygen,» Abdikarimov added.

The first death related to coronavirus was registered in Kyrgyzstan on Apr.2. The patient died at the age of 61 at the Nookat Regional Hospital of Osh Oblast. He had serious concomitant diseases.

A biological death of second 80-year-old patient with confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 occured on Apr. 4, 2020 in Nookat Regional Hospital of Osh Oblast, Kazinform refers to KABAR.

As of Apr.6, coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan have reached 216.

19 citizens have been cured and discharged from hospitals. Another 23 people are preparing to be discharged; their results are negative.

