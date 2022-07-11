Kyrgyzstan reports 14 new cases of coronavirus infection

Go to the main site
    11 July 2022, 20:20

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - 14 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection were recorded in Kyrgyzstan on Monday, the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said in its report, Kabar reports.

    All cases are registered in the capital city of Bishkek, except one - it is imported from the UAE.

    Out of all cases recorded, only two people were vaccinated twice against novel coronavirus.

    Thus, 13 patients are being treated at home, and 1 person is hospitalized.

    «As of July 11, according to the risk assessment matrix, all areas are in the green zone. But the effective reproductive number (a parameter characterizing the contagiousness of an infectious disease) for the last week is more than 1, which indicates the beginning,» the HQ said.

    Kyrgyzstan has reported a total of 201,215 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. The fatality rate was 1.5%.

    During the 6 months and 10 days of 2022, 16,467 cases of COVID-19 were recorded, of which 14,473 (87.9%) were laboratory confirmed and 1,994 (12.1%) were clinico-epidemiologically confirmed (by symptoms).


