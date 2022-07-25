Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kyrgyzstan reports 128 new COVID-19 cases
25 July 2022 16:41

Kyrgyzstan reports 128 new COVID-19 cases

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - 128 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded across Kyrgyzstan on Monday, Acting Minister of Health of the republic Zharkynbek Kasymbekov said during a press conference on the results of the first half of 2022, Kabar reports.

He noted that Bishkek moved into the yellow zone. Meanwhile, the acting minister stressed that the epidemiological situation is stable.

«There is no reason to be afraid. If necessary, partial restrictions are possible,» Kasymbekov said.


Photo: en.kabar.kg

Related news
Russia records 6,571 daily COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths
Almaty, Zhetysu rgns to receive additional COVID-19 vaccine doses next month
Kazakh seismologists record earthquake in Kyrgyzstan
Read also
Almaty, Zhetysu rgns to receive additional COVID-19 vaccine doses next month
Japan’s 1st case of monkeypox confirmed: gov’t source
Russia records 6,571 daily COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths
Drought in Italy: Crop yields down by up to 45%
Ten millionth resident of Tajikistan born
UAE announces 1,298 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in last 24 hours
At least 4 civilians injured in shooting in Los Angeles neighborhood
Epidemiological situation in Almaty, Zhetysu regions getting worse
Popular
1 President Tokayev performs Umrah
2 Kazakh seismologists record earthquake in Kyrgyzstan
3 Kazakhstan weather forecast for July 25
4 Kazakhstan reports 2,054 new COVID-19 cases, 1,083 recoveries
5 Tour de France. Astana's Lutsenko 9th in final GC

News

Archive