Kyrgyzstan reports 100% turnout in Kazakh presidential elections

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM – 162 Kazakh citizens cast their votes in the presidential elections at the polling station at the diplomatic mission of Kazakhstan in Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform cites the Kazakh embassy in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the precinct election commission, Kazakhstanis were arriving at the polling station early in the morning. The Kazakh embassy registered 160 people in the voter lost. More Kazakhstanis arrived not included in the main voter list.

Among the first to cast their votes were athletes who were in training camps in Bishkek. Kazakh nationals residing in Kyrgyzstan due to their service, tourist, and personal goals as well as students partook actively in the elections.

The Kazakh embassy worked hard to ensure the openness and transparency of the elections, continuous operation of the polling station as well as the safety of the Kazakh nationals.



