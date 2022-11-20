Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Kyrgyzstan reports 100% turnout in Kazakh presidential elections

20 November 2022, 18:58
Kyrgyzstan reports 100% turnout in Kazakh presidential elections
20 November 2022, 18:58

Kyrgyzstan reports 100% turnout in Kazakh presidential elections

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM – 162 Kazakh citizens cast their votes in the presidential elections at the polling station at the diplomatic mission of Kazakhstan in Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform cites the Kazakh embassy in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the precinct election commission, Kazakhstanis were arriving at the polling station early in the morning. The Kazakh embassy registered 160 people in the voter lost. More Kazakhstanis arrived not included in the main voter list.

Among the first to cast their votes were athletes who were in training camps in Bishkek. Kazakh nationals residing in Kyrgyzstan due to their service, tourist, and personal goals as well as students partook actively in the elections.

The Kazakh embassy worked hard to ensure the openness and transparency of the elections, continuous operation of the polling station as well as the safety of the Kazakh nationals.


Related news
Long-lived woman votes in Kazakh presidential elections in Atyrau rgn
Presidential elections in Kazakhstan: 1 of 5 polling stations in Russia completes voting ahead of schedule
Kazakhstan reports 67,85% voter turnout as of 6:00pm
Read also
Long-lived woman votes in Kazakh presidential elections in Atyrau rgn
Presidential elections in Kazakhstan: 1 of 5 polling stations in Russia completes voting ahead of schedule
Kazakhstan reports 67,85% voter turnout as of 6:00pm
Presidential elections: Taraz city mayor Bakhytzhan Orynbekov casts his vote
French observer shares his impression of presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Early presidential election of Kazakhstan conducted in Türkiye
Baikonur citizens actively partake in Kazakh presidential elections
Presidential Elections 2022: Voting kicks off in Brazil
News Partner
Popular
1 Elections 2022: Voting starts in 15 regions
2 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev casts his vote in presidential election
3 Kazakhstan to pursue multi-vector foreign policy, President
4 November 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Voting starts at 8,150 ballot stations in Kazakhstan

News