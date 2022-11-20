Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Kyrgyzstan reports 100% turnout in Kazakh presidential election

20 November 2022, 18:58
Kyrgyzstan reports 100% turnout in Kazakh presidential election

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM – 162 Kazakh citizens cast their votes in the presidential election at the polling station at the diplomatic mission of Kazakhstan in Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform cites the Kazakh embassy in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the precinct election commission, Kazakhstanis were arriving at the polling station early in the morning. The Kazakh embassy registered 160 people in the voter lost. More Kazakhstanis arrived not included in the main voter list.

Among the first to cast their votes were athletes who were in training camps in Bishkek. Kazakh nationals residing in Kyrgyzstan due to their service, tourist, and personal goals as well as students partook actively in the election.

The Kazakh embassy worked hard to ensure the openness and transparency of the election, continuous operation of the polling station as well as the safety of the Kazakh nationals.


Related news
OSCE assesses holding of 2022 early presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulates Tokayev on victory in presidential elections
Kazakh presidential elections were in line with universal democratic principles – CIS IPA observers
Read also
CEC announces final results of Nov 20 presidential election
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to take an oath on November 26
Prime Minister outlines key areas of Government’s work
Two more earthquakes occur near Almaty
Iranian Leader congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on election victory
Official commentary by Kazakh Foreign Office on OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission's statement
Kazakh, Pakistani Presidents hold phone talk
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulates Tokayev on victory in presidential elections
News Partner
Popular
1 Head of State receives Karaganda rgn governor Zhenis Kassymbek
2 KAZAKH INVEST attends Intl Liaoning Investment and Trade Fair in China
3 COVID in Italy: Admissions up 9.8%, ICUs up 21.7%
4 Election campaign was in strict compliance with democratic norms – KazISS expert
5 Kazakh presidential elections were in line with universal democratic principles – CIS IPA observers

News