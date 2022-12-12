Go to the main site
    Kyrgyzstan reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

    12 December 2022, 20:40

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - 10 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, from December 5 to 11, 2022, according to the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of the Kyrgyz Republic, Kabar reports.

    According to data, out of the registered 10 cases, 2 people were hospitalized, the remaining 8 people receive outpatient treatment.

    According to the risk assessment matrix, all regions of Kyrgyzstan are in the green zone. The effective reproductive number for the last week is less than 1, which indicates a stable epidemiological situation for COVID-19 in the republic, the report said.
