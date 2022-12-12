Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Kyrgyzstan reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

12 December 2022, 20:40
Kyrgyzstan reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - 10 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, from December 5 to 11, 2022, according to the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of the Kyrgyz Republic, Kabar reports.

According to data, out of the registered 10 cases, 2 people were hospitalized, the remaining 8 people receive outpatient treatment.

According to the risk assessment matrix, all regions of Kyrgyzstan are in the green zone. The effective reproductive number for the last week is less than 1, which indicates a stable epidemiological situation for COVID-19 in the republic, the report said.


Теги:
Related news
Russia records 6,376 daily COVID cases, 50 deaths — crisis center
Russia records 7,465 daily COVID cases, 52 deaths — crisis center
Severe respiratory syndromes advance in 23 Brazilian states
Read also
Heaviest UK snowfall since 2013 brings travel to halt as flights suspended, roads closed
Brazil: 32% of country's soils have natural potential for agriculture
Russia records 6,376 daily COVID cases, 50 deaths — crisis center
Sweden sees deadliest year with 60 deaths in shootings: media
New street lights with design of Joseon-era glass lantern to light up Seoul’s night
S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases at 25,667 mid virus surge worries
9 injured in fireworks display in Australia's Sydney
148 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan in 24h
News Partner
Popular
1 December 12. Today's Birthdays
2 Kazakhstan-Luxembourg bilateral relations discussed
3 148 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 December 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Snowfall, ground blizzard forecast in north, east of Kazakhstan Dec 12

News