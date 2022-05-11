Kyrgyzstan reports 0 new coronavirus cases for 10th day in a row

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Kyrgyzstan confirmed 0 new cases of coronavirus infection on Wednesday, the country’s total count infections stands at 200,993-mark for the 10th day in a row, Kabar reports.

According to the Health Ministry, no new recoveries from the disease were registered in the past day, number of those cured remains at 196,406.

The death tall also stands at 2,991 as no new coronavirus-associated fatalities were recorded across Kyrgyzstan in the last 24-hours period.

There are no patients with coronavirus receiving treatment in hospitals of the republic, and only 4 people are being treated at their homes in Bishkek.

