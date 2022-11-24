Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kyrgyzstan receives over $2bln foreign investments in two years

24 November 2022, 14:41
BISHKEK. KABAR - The amount of foreign direct investment in Kyrgyzstan by the end of 2022 is projected at USD 1 billion 200 million, chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov said at a meeting of the Jogorku Kenesh, Kabar reports.

He said that last year this figure was USD 1 billion. «Over two years, the country will receive more than USD 2 billion of foreign investment,» Zhaparov said.

He also noted that since last year, the portfolio of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects has been increased to 56 for a total amount of more than USD 1 billion.

Photo: en.kabar.kg


