Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.93 eur/kzt 496.15

    rub/kzt 7.49 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-12-14℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Kyrgyzstan plans to take $50 mln loan to improve air quality

    14 December 2022, 14:12

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Negotiations are underway with the World Bank for a USD 50 million loan for a project to improve air quality in Kyrgyzstan, Kabar reports.

    According to the Ministry of Finance, the funds are provided to strengthen the capacity of the Kyrgyz Republic to manage air quality and promote environmentally friendly solutions for residential heating and greening measures in the city of Bishkek.

    Bishkek is among 94 cities in the world in terms of air pollution, according to the website of the World Air Quality ranking.

    Currently, PM2.5 concentrations in Bishkek are now 49.1 times higher than the WHO recommended air quality.

    Residents of Bishkek are advised to wear masks on the street, turn on an air purifier indoors, close windows in their homes and avoid physical exertion on the street.


    Photo: en.kabar.kg
    Kyrgyzstan World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Anthology of modern Kyrgyz poetry in Kazakh language presented in Osh
    Agricultural products worth 323 bln soms produced in Kyrgyzstan over 11 months
    Kyrgyzstan reports 10 new COVID-19 cases
    Kazakhstan-EAEU trade turnover rises by more than 7% - Tokayev
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan and Germany intend to increase economic cooperation
    2 COVID-19 cases rise 2.6fold in N Kazakhstan in past two weeks
    3 Kazakhstan to build 8 and reconstruct 16 emergency reservoirs
    4 SARS cases triple in N Kazakhstan rgn
    5 Russian vaccines reduce risks of severe forms of Covid — expert