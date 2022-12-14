Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kyrgyzstan plans to take $50 mln loan to improve air quality

14 December 2022, 14:12
BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Negotiations are underway with the World Bank for a USD 50 million loan for a project to improve air quality in Kyrgyzstan, Kabar reports.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the funds are provided to strengthen the capacity of the Kyrgyz Republic to manage air quality and promote environmentally friendly solutions for residential heating and greening measures in the city of Bishkek.

Bishkek is among 94 cities in the world in terms of air pollution, according to the website of the World Air Quality ranking.

Currently, PM2.5 concentrations in Bishkek are now 49.1 times higher than the WHO recommended air quality.

Residents of Bishkek are advised to wear masks on the street, turn on an air purifier indoors, close windows in their homes and avoid physical exertion on the street.


Photo: en.kabar.kg

