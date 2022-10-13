Kyrgyzstan plans to import 1.5 bln kWh of electricity from Kazakhstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - In order to preserve the available water resources and provide the necessary amount of electricity, Electric Stations OJSC concluded contracts and supplies electricity from neighboring countries as part of imports and trade, Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev told during a press conference at Kabar Agency.

He said that within the framework of the agreements reached between the energy systems of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan on the exchange of electricity, the planned volumes were delivered in full in accordance with the supply schedules, KABAR reports.

«In particular, only 900 million kWh of electricity was received from the energy system of Kazakhstan, including in 2021-2022, the return of electricity was carried out as part of imports and trade at 300 million kWh per year. In addition, in 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, it is planned to import 1.05 billion kWh of electricity from Kazakhstan, of which 234 million kWh have already been imported against the plan of 216 million kWh. In total, it is planned to import 450.0 million kWh in 2022,» he said.

The minister also noted that today, within the framework of the previously reached agreements between the energy systems of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan on the supply of electricity, the planned volumes are supplied in full in accordance with the supply schedules.

«Today, the volume of electricity imports is 1.8 billion kWh. In total, as of today, 2.3 billion kWh have been imported from the energy systems of Central Asia,» Ibraev added.

Photo: kabar.kg

