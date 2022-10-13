Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
Kyrgyzstan plans to import 1.5 bln kWh of electricity from Kazakhstan
13 October 2022, 19:40

Kyrgyzstan plans to import 1.5 bln kWh of electricity from Kazakhstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - In order to preserve the available water resources and provide the necessary amount of electricity, Electric Stations OJSC concluded contracts and supplies electricity from neighboring countries as part of imports and trade, Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev told during a press conference at Kabar Agency.

He said that within the framework of the agreements reached between the energy systems of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan on the exchange of electricity, the planned volumes were delivered in full in accordance with the supply schedules, KABAR reports.

«In particular, only 900 million kWh of electricity was received from the energy system of Kazakhstan, including in 2021-2022, the return of electricity was carried out as part of imports and trade at 300 million kWh per year. In addition, in 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, it is planned to import 1.05 billion kWh of electricity from Kazakhstan, of which 234 million kWh have already been imported against the plan of 216 million kWh. In total, it is planned to import 450.0 million kWh in 2022,» he said.

The minister also noted that today, within the framework of the previously reached agreements between the energy systems of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan on the supply of electricity, the planned volumes are supplied in full in accordance with the supply schedules.

«Today, the volume of electricity imports is 1.8 billion kWh. In total, as of today, 2.3 billion kWh have been imported from the energy systems of Central Asia,» Ibraev added.

Photo: kabar.kg



Related news
4.1M earthquake hits 488km away from Almaty
Read also
Over half of Japan companies suffering from labor shortage: survey
Elon Musk ends remote work for Twitter staff
Tentative deals totaling 73.5 bln USD signed at 5th import expo
Brazil’s 2023 harvest should total 288.1 mi tons
Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
Bitcoin falls below $16K as Binance backs out of FTX buyout
Facebook's parent company Meta cuts 11,000 jobs
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases continue on-week growth
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital

News

Archive