NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh QazVac COVID-19 vaccine has been officially registered in the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazinform reports.

Health Minister of Kazakhstan Alexei Tsoi broke the news that the QazVac COVID-19 vaccine had been officially registered in Kyrgyzstan on his Facebook account.

The Kazakh minister posted the registration certificate dated August 18, 2021