    Kyrgyzstan may ban wheat exports

    23 August 2022 15:45

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM – Kyrgyzstan may temporarily ban wheat exports beyond the Eurasian Economic Union, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the Kyrgyz Agriculture Ministry, a moratorium is in place to ensure the country’s food security and stabilize market prices for foods.

    Wheat re-exports, transit as well as humanitarian aid including certain agricultural goods provided by the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers beyond the EAEU will not be banned.

    Wheat export ban has been proposed to be introduced for six months.


    Photo: phonoteka.org
