Kyrgyzstan, Israel to launch direct flights

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyzstan and Israel are discussing the possibility of launching direct flights between the cities, the press service of the Department of Tourism of the Kyrgyz Republic reported, according to KABAR.

Samat Shatmanov, director of the department, discussed this issue with Ambassador of Israel Edwin Nathan Yabo Glusman. During the meeting, the diplomat noted that Israel is interested in establishing bilateral cooperation in the field of tourism, and especially in the field of winter tourism.

«The Israeli side noted that the presence of a direct flight between the countries would contribute to a greater flow of tourists to both countries.

The Kyrgyz side proposed to conduct an info-tour for representatives of the Israeli tourism business in order to familiarize themselves with the tourism potential of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the ministry said.

The parties expressed interest in close interaction and further cooperation.



