Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kyrgyzstan, Israel to launch direct flights

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
28 March 2023, 16:37
Kyrgyzstan, Israel to launch direct flights Photo: kabar.kg

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyzstan and Israel are discussing the possibility of launching direct flights between the cities, the press service of the Department of Tourism of the Kyrgyz Republic reported, according to KABAR.

Samat Shatmanov, director of the department, discussed this issue with Ambassador of Israel Edwin Nathan Yabo Glusman. During the meeting, the diplomat noted that Israel is interested in establishing bilateral cooperation in the field of tourism, and especially in the field of winter tourism.

«The Israeli side noted that the presence of a direct flight between the countries would contribute to a greater flow of tourists to both countries.

The Kyrgyz side proposed to conduct an info-tour for representatives of the Israeli tourism business in order to familiarize themselves with the tourism potential of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the ministry said.

The parties expressed interest in close interaction and further cooperation.


Central Asia   Kyrgyzstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
April 11. Today's Birthdays
April 11. Today's Birthdays
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants