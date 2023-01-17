Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on export of cash foreign currency

17 January 2023, 15:41
Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on export of cash foreign currency

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - A temporary ban on the export of cash foreign currency from Kyrgyzstan has been established until the relevant decision of the Cabinet of Ministers is adopted. The corresponding decision was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Zhaparov in order to ensure financial and economic security, stabilize the situation in the domestic foreign exchange market, and protect the national interests of the Kyrgyz Republic, KABAR reports.

A temporary ban has been set:

- to non-residents and foreign citizens in the amount of more than 5,000 (five thousand) US dollars in cash;

- residents and citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic in the amount of more than 10,000 (ten thousand) US dollars in cash;

In case if the residents and citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic export cash US dollars in an amount exceeding 10,000 (ten thousand) US dollars, a fee of 10% of the amount exceeding the established limit is charged.

The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic and the State Customs Service under the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic are instructed to take the necessary measures aimed at preventing the export of US dollars in cash.


Фото: kabar.kg

Related news
Croatia's kuna ceases circulation as euro takes over
Prices, tariffs in Kyrgyzstan rise almost by 15% in 2022
Теги:
Read also
Seoul city to provide monthly subsidy to grandparents, relatives providing child care
Davos: Chief economists believe global recession likely in 2023
Rio has weekend with 50°C temperature sensation
Dozens wounded from oil tanker explosion in central Thailand
China's population shrinks for 1st time in over 60 yrs
Italy's most-wanted mafia boss arrested in Sicily
Toyota to produce 10.6 million cars globally in 2023, biggest output
LeBron James becomes 2nd player in NBA history to surpass 38,000 points
News Partner
Popular
1 Mexican embassy to be opened in Kazakhstan
2 President Tokayev addresses ADSW Summit 2023
3 Kazakh Head of State meets with Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports
4 Tokayev offers condolences to Nepali President over plane crash
5 Kazakh delegation to take part in Int’l Green Week exhibition in Berlin

News