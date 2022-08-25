Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 478.9 eur/kzt 459.98

    rub/kzt 8.24 cny/kzt 66.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Youth policy

    Kyrgyzstan hosts I Forum of CIS and EAEU Youth

    25 August 2022 11:07

    CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM The I Forum of CIS and EAEU Youth Kelechek has kicked off today on the sidelines of the regular meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council at the Ruh Ordo Cultural Centre in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The opening ceremony was held with the participation of Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov and Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Mayshnikovich.

    More than 200 delegates from the CIS and EAEU countries are participating in the forum.

    The event will discuss the opportunities of economic integration for youth entrepreneurship in the CIS and the EAEU, the prospects of forming the youth personnel reserve, creative industries of the CIS and EAEU, youth growth points, prospects of common scientific and educational space of the CIS and others.

    The meeting is called to unite youth activists, civil servants and young diplomats from the EAEU and CIS member states.

    The event is aimed at expanding the processes of interaction of the EAEU and CIS youth, creation of new opportunities for implementation of youth initiatives, public and professional self-realization of younger generation.

    The agenda of the forum includes four panel discussions on «Young civil servants», «Creative youth», «Young entrepreneurs» and «Education and social projects.»

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    CIS Kyrgyzstan Youth of Kazakhstan Eurasian Economic Union
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan sign protocol on settlement of situation on border
    ‘Kazakhstan insists that any controversial issue is to be resolved peacefully' – Tokayev
    Head of State expresses condolences to Kyrgyz President
    78 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan over past week
    Popular
    1 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
    2 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
    3 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
    4 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum
    5 Rain and snow to hit northern, eastern and central regions Sep 28