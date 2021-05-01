Kyrgyzstan enters national mourning period for victims of border conflict

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov signed a decree declaring May 1-2, 2021 as the days of national mourning in the Kyrgyz Republic, his press service reported, Kabar reports.

As a result of the armed conflict on April 29-30, 2021 on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Batken Oblast, there are numerous victims and casualties among civilians and soldiers. The armed clash also resulted in significant property damage to civilians and legal entities.

Thus, expressing deep sorrow for the victims and condolences to their families and loved ones, it is decided:

- To declare May 1-2, 2021 as days of national mourning in the Kyrgyz Republic;

- To lower the state flags of the Kyrgyz Republic throughout the country, as well as on the buildings of diplomatic and consular institutions abroad;

- To propose to cultural institutions and TV and radio companies to cancel entertainment events and programs during the days of national mourning;

- To instruct the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic together with local authorities to take necessary measures to help the families of the victims and those injured.

According to the latest data of the Ministry of Health, as a result of the armed conflict on the border 31 people died, 154 were injured.