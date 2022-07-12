Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Kyrgyzstan confirms 28 new cases of novel coronavirus

    12 July 2022, 17:39

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Kyrgyzstan reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection on Tuesday, the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance said, Kabar reports.

    Of the total number of cases, 2 are imported from Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, and 6 cases were revealed during PCR test when leaving the country.

    20 people are being treated at home, and 2 Kyrgyzstanis are hospitalized in hospital.

    As of July 12, according to the risk assessment matrix, all areas are in the green zone. But the effective reproductive number for the last week is more than 1, which indicates the beginning of the rise of the disease.

    A total of 201,243 cases have been reported in Kyrgyzstan since the start of the pandemic, with an incidence of 3,39.2 cases per 100,000 population and a mortality rate of 1.5%.

    During six months and 10 days of 2022 a total of 16,495 cases of COVID-19 were registered of which 14,501 (87.9%) were laboratory-confirmed and 1,994 (12.1%) were clinico-epidemiologically confirmed.


    Photo: en.kabar.kg


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Kyrgyzstan World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    New cooperation established in C Asia, says Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov
    Inflow of US investment in Kazakh economy nearly doubles – MFA
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    4 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    5 Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims