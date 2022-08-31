Go to the main site
    Kyrgyzstan celebrates Independence Day

    31 August 2022 16:13

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - A solemn celebration of the Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan and the 200th anniversary of Baitik Baatyr is taking place in the Chunkurchak gorge, near Bishkek, Kabar reports.

    The event was solemnly opened by President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov. The celebration was also attended by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers headed by Akylbek Zhaparov, deputies of the Jogorku Kenesh, public figures of the country, heads of diplomatic missions of foreign states and international organizations accredited in Kyrgyzstan, representatives of civil society, etc.

    It should be noted that this is the first time an event of this scale has been organized in the country.

    An ethno-city is organized on the site, in which the sights of the regions of Kyrgyzstan are presented, various equestrian games are held, as well as national competitions.

    In total, there are about 10 thousand people participating at the event.


    Фото: en.kabar.kg
