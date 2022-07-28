Qazaq TV
Kyrgyzstan breaks record for summer electricity consumption
28 July 2022 14:01

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Electricity consumption in Kyrgyzstan has reached its summer maximum, Electric Power Plants JSC calls for reasonable energy consumption, Kabar reports.

The company reported that the maximum summer daily consumption of electricity in the country was recorded July 27.

The new record was set at 35,353,000 kWh.

Under the conditions of high power consumption and amid summer repair campaign, the facilities of Electric Power Plants operate stably.

Traditionally, the summer months are characterized by high spikes in electricity consumption during the daytime, when people turn on their air conditioners en masse.

«If we remain reasonable energy consumers, we will save our own resources - water and coal. The fall and winter heating period is coming up.

We can see that there are consumers who do not limit their consumption, despite repeated recommendations, for example, commercial facilities. For such subscribers, the Ministry of Energy offers another unlimited tariff - providing increased payment for increased consumption, which will stimulate a responsible attitude towards the generated and delivered to the consumer electricity, « the report said.

The Electric Power Plants urges society to work together to ensure reasonable energy consumption.



Photo: en.kabar.kg



