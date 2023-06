Kyrgyzstan appoints new prime minister

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov signed on Wednesday a decree appointing Ulukbek Maripov as Prime Minister, his press service reported.

Until his appointment as Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Maripov, 41, served as Chairman of the Audit Chamber since 2016, KABAR reports.