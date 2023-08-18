Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan hold military exercises in Issyk-Kul

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The opening ceremony of the joint tactical-special exercise «Erdik» with special forces units of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan was held in Issyk-Kul Oblast of Kyrgyzstan, Kabar reports.

According to the Ministry of Defense, during the exercise, issues will be worked out on the development of a unified response mechanism in case of a terrorist threat in the border areas and an assessment of the combat capabilities of the units involved in the performance of combat missions.

More than 150 military personnel and about 30 units of special and aviation equipment are involved in the exercises.

The exercises will last till August 23, 2023.