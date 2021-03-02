Kyrgyz President Zhaparov arrives in Kazakhstan for state visit

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov has arrived in Kazakhstan with the state visit, Kazinform has learnt from the official Telegram channel of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Yesterday Kyrgyz President Zhaparov gave an exclusive interview to Kazinform International News Agency in which he talked about Kyrgyzstan’s foreign policy, integration in the Central Asian region as well as fraternal relations with Kazakhstan. The Head of the Kyrgyz Republic stressed it would be his first visit to Kazakhstan in the capacity of the president.

Sadyr Zhaparov is paying the state visit on the official invitation in order to cement brotherly ties with Kazakhstan. The sides are expected to hold talks and conclude agreements in a wide range of spheres.