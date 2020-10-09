Kyrgyz President signs decree on resignation of government and prime minister

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov signed Friday a Decree on resignation of the government and prime minister, his press service reported, Kabar reports.

«President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov signed the Decree accepting resignation of Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov in accordance with the article of the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic and the constitutional Law «On the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the report says.

The Kyrgyz Government is also considered to have resigned.

In accordance with the Decree, persons who held the posts of prime minister, first deputy prime minister, deputy prime ministers, members of the government, will continue to fulfill the duties of members of the Kyrgyz Government until formation of new composition of the Government.

The Decree shall enter into force since its signing.

PM of the republic Kubatbek Boronov stepped down on Oct. 6.

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov declared on Monday his readiness to resign when law and order is restored in the country.

After the parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan held on Oct. 4 some political parties, who lost the elections, organized protests on Monday demanding to annul the election results. The protests rose to clashes between police and protesters.

The participants of the protest action seized the Parliament building and other strategic objects, released some formed officials from jail. The country’s prime minister and parliament speaker resigned.

The Central Election Commission annulled on Tuesday the results of the elections.