    Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov signs decree on resignation of Cabinet

    12 October 2021, 21:42

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov signed a decree on the resignation of the Cabinet of Ministers of the country, the press service of the head of state reported.

    According to the decree, the current composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic was dismissed, Kabar reports.

    Persons who have held the positions of members of the Cabinet of Ministers will continue to fulfill their duties until the formation of a new Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic.

    On Monday Zhaparov signed a constitutional law on the Cabinet of Ministers. After the signing of this law, the Cabinet of Ministers will begin its functioning fully in accordance with the new Constitution of the country, adopted on May 5, 2021.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kyrgyzstan
