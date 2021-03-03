Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov presents Dostyk Order to Bayangali Alimzhanov, only Manas-teller in Kazakhstan

    3 March 2021, 12:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, who is in Kazakhstan on a State visit, has awarded the Dostyk Order to the only Manas-teller in Kazakhstan, writer, playwright Bayangali Alimzhanov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sport Aktoty Raimkulova also joined the ceremony of presenting the State Order Dostyk to Bayangali Alimzhanov, awarded for his contribution to promoting the Kyrgyz epic Manas in Kazakhstan as well as to enhancing cultural cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

    Bayangali Alimzhanov is a Soviet-Kazakh poet, writer, playwright, akyn, improviser, storyteller, satirist, literary scholar, director, screenwriter, actor, journalist, TV host, translator, children’s poet and writer. He authored over 50 books, with one of his works praised in Great Britain and published by Hertfordshire Press.

    Notably, the Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov arrived in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan on a State visit yesterday. The Kazakh and Kyrgyz Presidents held meetings in narrow and expanded formats, followed by the joint statement.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan Ministry of Culture and Sport
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    Tokayev meets with Total Energies CEO Patrick Pouyanné
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    4 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    5 Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims