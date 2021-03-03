Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov presents Dostyk Order to Bayangali Alimzhanov, only Manas-teller in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, who is in Kazakhstan on a State visit, has awarded the Dostyk Order to the only Manas-teller in Kazakhstan, writer, playwright Bayangali Alimzhanov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakh Minister of Culture and Sport Aktoty Raimkulova also joined the ceremony of presenting the State Order Dostyk to Bayangali Alimzhanov, awarded for his contribution to promoting the Kyrgyz epic Manas in Kazakhstan as well as to enhancing cultural cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

Bayangali Alimzhanov is a Soviet-Kazakh poet, writer, playwright, akyn, improviser, storyteller, satirist, literary scholar, director, screenwriter, actor, journalist, TV host, translator, children’s poet and writer. He authored over 50 books, with one of his works praised in Great Britain and published by Hertfordshire Press.

Notably, the Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov arrived in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan on a State visit yesterday. The Kazakh and Kyrgyz Presidents held meetings in narrow and expanded formats, followed by the joint statement.