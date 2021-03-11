Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov arrives in Uzbekistan

    11 March 2021, 17:44

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov has arrived in Uzbekistan today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    President Zhaparov was greeted by Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov at the Islam Karimov International Airport.

    As part of his state visit, the Kyrgyz leader is expected to hold talks at the highest level focusing on further development and strengthening of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz ties as well as friendship, good neighborliness and strategic partnership between two nations.

    In addition, the Kyrgyz and Uzbek presidents are to discuss the most relevant issues of constructive political dialogue, expansion of cooperation in trade, industry, transport, energy, agriculture and inter-parliamentary contacts.

    Utmost attention will be paid to the implementation of joint programs in the sphere of culture, healthcare, education, and tourism.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Italy, Uzbekistan establish ‘strategic partnership’
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    4 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    5 Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims