Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov arrives in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov has arrived in Uzbekistan today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

President Zhaparov was greeted by Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov at the Islam Karimov International Airport.

As part of his state visit, the Kyrgyz leader is expected to hold talks at the highest level focusing on further development and strengthening of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz ties as well as friendship, good neighborliness and strategic partnership between two nations.

In addition, the Kyrgyz and Uzbek presidents are to discuss the most relevant issues of constructive political dialogue, expansion of cooperation in trade, industry, transport, energy, agriculture and inter-parliamentary contacts.

Utmost attention will be paid to the implementation of joint programs in the sphere of culture, healthcare, education, and tourism.