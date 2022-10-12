12 October 2022, 19:07

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov lands in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov welcomed Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov arrived in Kazakhstan to take part in a number of international events, Kazinform cites the official Telegram channel of the press service of the Kazakh government.

It is expected that Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov will attend the sixth Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) to as well as a meeting of the CIS Council of the Heads of State and «Central Asia-Russia» Summit.

Photo: t.me/KZgovernment











