Kyrgyz President makes statement on political situation in the country

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov made a statement on Tuesday in connection with the political situation in the country, Kabar reports.

The President’s press service said that in his statement Sooronbay Jeenbekov noted that last night, some political forces tried to illegally seize state power.

«Using the election results as a pretext, they violated public order. They disrupted the peaceful life of the townspeople. They disobeyed law enforcement officers, beat doctors and damaged buildings,» he said.

The Kyrgyz President emphasized that he ordered the law enforcement agencies not to open fire or spill blood, so as not to endanger the life of a single citizen.

«So far, we have taken all possible measures to prevent an aggravation of the situation,» the statement said.

President Jeenbekov stressed that the calmness in the state, stability of society are more valuable than any deputy mandate.

«I suggested that the Central Election Commission carefully investigate the violations and, if necessary, annul the election results,» he said urging the leaders of political parties to calm their supporters and move them away from their places of concentration and calling compatriots to keep the peace and not give in to the calls of the provocative forces.

«The peace of our country and the security of our society are the most important things. I call on all forces to put the fate of the country above political ambitions and return to the legal field,« the Kyrgyz President concluded.