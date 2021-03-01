Kyrgyz President: Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan have no unsettled issues

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM On March 2-3 Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov will pay his first state visit to Kazakhstan. On the eve of the trip the Head of Kyrgyzstan gave an interview to Kazinform International News Agency. Kazinform offers its readers an unofficial translation of the interview with the President of Kyrgyzstan.





- Thank you!





- What did remember most during the election campaign? Did you think a half year ago that you would be the President of Kyrgyzstan?





- I had a goal to become a President. But I did not know when and how it would happen. First of all, I am glad that I could avoid bloodshed in the country, to go all the way peacefully, breaking no windows, preventing foray, avoiding clashes between the rich and poor. I am glad that I have maintained order, not because of becoming the President.

- You have recently paid a visit to Russian Federation. Now you are going to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan. Why did you choose these two states? What proposals are you going to put forward in Kazakhstan?





- After the election Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was one of the first to invite me and I promised to visit Kazakhstan. It is one of the reasons why I will visit Kazakhstan first among the Central Asian countries. Secondly, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are fraternal states. I visited Russia first because we had protocols and agreements to be signed.

Besides, the Head of Kyrgyzstan plans to visit Uzbekistan, China and Turkey. He stressed the country should put in place important steps to achieve high level of cooperation with all states. That is the country’s policy.

- For the past 25 years the countries signed many documents, agreements. Many issues have been settled. Will you maintain continuity in relations with Kazakhstan?





- Yes, we will. We are brothers. During the visit to Kazakhstan we will sign a number of agreements and treaties. There should be no unsettled issues between the countries.

- Are there any unresolved questions?





- There are no open issues between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. If there are some minor matters we will resolve them by negotiations.

- Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are the members of some international organizations, including the Eurasian Economic Union and SCO. What issues Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan have common positions on?





- There are many issues in EAEU, SCO, CSTO, and CIS. People of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan have common interests in settling these issues. The interests of countries coincide for 90%. We all protect out common interests. We have common principles. We take concerted actions in the EAEU, SCO. This work will further continue.

- Since gaining independence by our countries the experts and political analysts say about Central Asian integration. What do you think?





- They say about Central Asian integration since 2000. Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan will reportedly soon hold a conference on integration in Central Asia. We would like to propose to hold the conference in Bishkek. Central Asian countries should always support integrational ties. If we are divided in the region, it may lead to negative consequences.

- Since 2005 Kazakhstan has channeled about USD 1 billion of investments into the Kyrgyzstan, mining and communications sectors. Our entrepreneurs work in Kyrgyzstan. The countries have economic relations. What is your Kazakhstan’s investments policy?





- Having taken office I took under protection all investors. We have chosen the presidential government. A new Constitution will be adopted. New laws will be developed, a new parliament will be elected. There is an Agency for investors and protection of their interests at the Government of Kyrgyzstan. As soon as the new Constitution is adopted the agency’s status will be raised. It will become the national agency reporting directly to the President. Investors will sign agreements with the country for 20-30 years. Even if the government changes investors should have guarantees for further work.

- What will be the foreign policy of Kyrgyzstan?





- First of all we will continue fraternal ties with the neighboring countries. We should first of all develop good relations with neighbors. It is also crucial to keep close ties with strategic partners. We will establish equitable relationship with European countries, the US, all countries taking from the perspective of both sides.

During the interview, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov announced the election to the Kyrgyz Parliament will take place. According to the Kyrgyz leader, the fair parliamentary election will be held this autumn.

In a conclusion, the President of Kyrgyzstan wished people of Kazakhstan and the country prosperity, peace, and unity.