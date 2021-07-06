Go to the main site
    Kyrgyz President extends birthday wishes to Nursultan Nazarbayev

    6 July 2021, 15:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev had a telephone conversation with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, Kazinform has learnt from Elbasy.kz.

    Sadyr Zhaparov extended his heartfelt congratulations to Elbasy on the occasion of his birthday and wishes of good health, well-being and further success in his activities.

    The President of Kyrgyzstan also commended the importance of Nursultan Nazarbayev’s activity in the context of modern Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations and the development of bilateral strategic partnership and alliance.

    The First President of Kazakhstan thanked the Kyrgyz leader for warm wished and spoke in favor of expanding and deepening historically close ties between the brotherly nations.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Nursultan Nazarbayev First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
