22 August 2022 19:15

Kyrgyz president declares Aug. 23 Day of Mourning for victims of traffic accident in Russia

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov made an appeal in connection with the death of compatriots as a result of a traffic accident in Ulyanovsk region of Russia, KABAR reports.

The president in his address said that what happened in the Ulyanovsk region of the Russian Federation shocked each of us. This irreparable loss of deep pain echoed in the hearts of all, his press service said.

«We received the news that our compatriots were involved in a traffic accident with great sorrow.

I understand and share the pain of the relatives of the victims, it is very difficult for them now. In such cases, it is difficult to speak words of sympathy. And yet, I offer my deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who died and were injured in the accident. I share your grief with everyone and ask the Almighty to give you the strength to hold on, patience.

The Holy Qur'an says: «And Allah loves the patient.» Be patient, dear compatriots!

Assistance to the relatives and friends of the dead and injured as a result of the accident will certainly be provided. This issue will be under my personal control.

Dear compatriots, this tragedy is a great grief for all our people, in this regard, I declare August 23 the Day of General Mourning in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic», President Zhaparov said.

14 citizens of Kyrgyzstan have been killed in a road accident in the Ulyanovsk Region and three more are in hospitals with injuries.

The accident occurred on Aug. 21 at approximately 13:00 on the M-5 Ural highway in the Nikolayevsky district of the Ulyanovsk region. As a result of the accident, 16 people died and five more were injured. A truck driver did not brake in time and crashed into a minibus waiting for its turn to pass a road section under maintenance.

Photo: en.kabar.kg